Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,787.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $257,406.43 and approximately $17,787.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00363807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.