BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Up 0.9%

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.69. 434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.92% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

