BMO Capital Markets Downgrades The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.20.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,253 shares of company stock worth $13,699,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

