BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 6.4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 170,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 196,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $265.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. The business had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.08 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 180.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

