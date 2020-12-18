Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.51. 16,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 18,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

About Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

