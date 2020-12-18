Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Tops $1.72 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $939.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00376943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.02472758 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom (BLT) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

