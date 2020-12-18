BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 70.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $5.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002791 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002111 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001363 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,181,546 coins and its circulating supply is 26,638,580 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

