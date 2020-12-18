Blockpass Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $106,898.54 and approximately $764.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00365252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

