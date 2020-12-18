BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.94

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.25. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 52,026 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,839. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.