BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 1,032,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,572,784. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

