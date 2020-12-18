BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,572,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
Recommended Story: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.