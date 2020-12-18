BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,572,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

In other BlackBerry news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $41,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

