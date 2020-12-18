Blacer Coin Market Capitalization Tops $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005130 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

