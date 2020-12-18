BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,151. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

