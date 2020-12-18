BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 5%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 415,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 607,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $10,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

