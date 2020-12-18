BitDegree Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $324,854.46 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00375142 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.97 or 0.02477567 BTC.

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

