Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.27 billion and $576.89 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $175.91 or 0.00774147 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, Bitkub, BigONE and Bitrue.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00168332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00125410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,600,789 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, WazirX, OKEx, SouthXchange, YoBit, DragonEX, Bitkub, Bithumb, Kucoin, BX Thailand, CoinBene, Poloniex, Bitrue, Coinbit, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Indodax, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, MBAex, Hotbit, Korbit, Bitbns, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, IDAX, FCoin, Huobi, CoinZest, HitBTC, BigONE, Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit, CoinEx, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Bibox, Kraken and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

