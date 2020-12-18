Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $887,927.12 and $45,100.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00025693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002533 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 151,468 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

