Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

