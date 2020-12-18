BitCoen Price Hits $0.0116 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $81,270.87 and approximately $581.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00619191 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,690.85 or 0.99657541 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

