Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $89,575.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,270,295 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

