Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 5,022,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 518,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

