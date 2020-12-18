BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BEAT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

