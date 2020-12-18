Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $320.65

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $320.65 and last traded at $316.87, with a volume of 22041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

