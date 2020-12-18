Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Trading 19.2% Higher

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $15.60. 109,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 18,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

