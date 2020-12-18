Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Up 6.1%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.03. 735,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 542,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.