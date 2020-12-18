Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.07.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

