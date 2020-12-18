Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,597.36

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,597.36 and traded as high as $2,867.00. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at $2,857.00, with a volume of 329,644 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,810.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,599.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.09%.

In other Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total value of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

