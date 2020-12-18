Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,597.36

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,597.36 and traded as high as $2,867.00. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at $2,857.00, with a volume of 329,644 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,810.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,599.70.
In other Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total value of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).
About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.