Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $10.80 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00004953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00364999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

