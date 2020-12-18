Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.97

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.97 and traded as low as $87.40. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) shares last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 99,400 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.90. The company has a market capitalization of £115.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.