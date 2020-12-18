Beer Money (BEER) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,465.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $335,952.53 and approximately $20,465.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00364936 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.