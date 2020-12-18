Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

BDX stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.09. 2,744,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,891. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.66. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.