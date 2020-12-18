Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Up 6%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 514,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 548,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $496,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,917.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and have sold 89,200 shares worth $1,290,557. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,920,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 305,357 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 204,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $2,219,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.