Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Trading Up 1.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

