BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Trading 0.1% Higher

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

BayCom Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

