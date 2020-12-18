BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.06 ($73.01).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Monday. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €69.08 ($81.27). The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion and a PE ratio of -30.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

