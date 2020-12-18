Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,160.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2,079.59. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,860.00 and a one year high of $2,275.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacaofruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.