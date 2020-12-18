Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,285. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $579.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

