Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. HelloFresh has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $75.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

