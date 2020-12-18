Band Protocol Price Tops $6.52 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $133.53 million and $139.80 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00028735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00131531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00784023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00164422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00388617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00125492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00077243 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.