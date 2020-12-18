Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $4.51. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 164,678 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.