B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.19-5.31 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.27 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $40.05.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

