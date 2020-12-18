B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.19-5.31 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.27 EPS.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

