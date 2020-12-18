Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 78,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 186,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$14.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

