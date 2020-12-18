Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.26. 943,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,059,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

