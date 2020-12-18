Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Shares Up 8.3%

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 90,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 59,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

