Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avient has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $40.14 on Monday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

