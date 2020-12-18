Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.67. 459,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 755,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several research firms recently commented on AVDL. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $446.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 457,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 75,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,017 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

