AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.89. AutoWeb shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 65,720 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research raised AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 4,860.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of AutoWeb worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

