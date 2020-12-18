Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0313

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $48,662.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Ethfinex.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023671 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00132450 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00788626 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00165571 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385277 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00125735 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077450 BTC.
Autonio Token Profile
Autonio Token Trading
Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.