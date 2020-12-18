Auroracoin 1-Day Volume Tops $175.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $175.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

